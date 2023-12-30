Love Actually is a holiday season staple, but in the two decades that the movie has been out, has there been a sequel?

If you’re ever asked to picture a quintessential Christmas movie, 2003’s romantic comedy Love Actually may come to mind.

The movie follows this plot: “Nine intertwined stories examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love. Among the characters explored are David (Hugh Grant), the handsome newly elected British prime minister who falls for a young junior staffer (Martine McCutcheon), Sarah (Laura Linney), a graphic designer whose devotion to supporting her brother complicates her love life, and Harry (Alan Rickman), a married man tempted by his attractive new secretary.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the original flick only got a 64% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s still considered by many to be a staple of Christmas viewing. But now that Love Actually is 20 years old, fans may be wondering: Has there ever been a sequel?

Is there a Love Actually 2?

Technically, yes, though it might not be the movie you expect. While there is no feature length sequel to the Christmas classic, there is a short film titled Red Nose Day Actually.

Article continues after ad

Back in 2017, for the British charity Comic Relief – which runs a money raising celebration called Red Nose Day – a lot of the original cast got back together to film a fun follow up movie. This includes Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie Sangster, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Martine McCutcheon, and Rowan Atkinson.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Written and directed by original movie maker and Red Nose Day co-founder Richard Curtis, Red Nose Day Actually follows a lot of the original characters as their lives have changed 13 years on, including new relationships, new Christmas singles, and new kids.

Article continues after ad

Check out the trailer below:

Where can I watch Red Nose Day Actually?

You can check out the short film on the Comic Relief official website. For the charity, the movie was originally broadcasted as part of the Red Nose Day TV event, which helped raise funds and awareness for children living in poverty.

While it did only get a 61% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, we still suggest you check this movie out. We listed the original movie as part of our 25 best Christmas movies of all time list, in which we state “Love Actually has grown to be as big and beloved as its ensemble cast. Featuring the exciting setting of London and a wide range of characters – some better than others – Love Actually is a great way to feel the Christmas cheer from numerous perspectives. Granted, some of the plots haven’t aged well, but that’s arguably only made the film more iconic, as it truly feels of the early 2000s times, which we all appear to be nostalgic for as of late.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Love Actually is available to stream on Netflix. Check out our other Movies & TV coverage here.