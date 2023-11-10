Invincible fans shocked by iconic train scene being ‘copied’ from kids show

Fans of Invincible are freaking out online after the iconic train scene from the series strikes a strong resemblance and is almost shot for shot from an homage to another animated series: WordGirl.

Season 2 of Invincible has begun airing on Amazon Prime. The series, which is beloved and is helmed by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, is a superhero animated series but more tailored towards an adult fanbase.

Invincible boasts a stellar cast, the likes of Steven Yeun, J.K Simmons, Mark Hamill, Lauren Cohen, and more all lending their voices to the series.

And while the show is made for an older audience, one fan has noticed a major comparison between a scene from the show and a children’s cartoon, WordGirl.

WordGirl, a cartoon series that ran from 2007 to 2015, included a scene very similar to an iconic train scene from the Invincible comics. Fast forward to 2023 and this scene from the Invincible comics has been adapted into the new animated series.

One Twitter user posted a side-by-side comparison of the iconic train scene, drawing major comparisons between the two shows in the process.

However, given that WordGirl did it first, some fans are claiming that Invincible copied the children’s cartoon. One user wrote, “wait. the word girl episode came out in 2012… which would mean…”

Another added, “The Subway scene was original to the cartoon.…did Invincible include a Word Girl homage?”

On the flip side, others are cheering on the fact that Word Girl paid homage to Invincible back in the day, stating on Twitter that the homage is “f***ing amazing” with others typing “holy sh*t” at the moment.”

Invincible season 2 is currently airing on Amazon Prime, with new episodes dropping each week.

