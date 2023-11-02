The second season of Invincible drops on Amazon Prime this week, and these are the details of what time Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 starts streaming.

Season 1 of Invincible was a surprise hit for Amazon, being a critical and commercial success when it aired in 2021. The show is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.

Kirkman adapted the material for television, with the animated show revolving around 17-year-old Mark Grayson’s superhero journey, and featuring a voice cast that includes Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, and Sandra Oh.

It’s therefore no surprise that the streamer green-lit a second series; one that finally hits screens this week. So if you want to know when you can watch the follow-up on Prime Video, read on for a list of major territories and times.

What time is Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 out?

These times aren’t yet confirmed, but using the previous season (as well as other Prime Video shows) as a guide, this is when you should be able to watch Episode 1 of Invincible in your bit of the globe:

9pm PDT

12am EDT

1am Brazil

5am UK

6am CEST

9:30am IST

1pm JST

2pm AU

4pm NZ

Rest assured we’ll update these timings if we hear anything different.

Is Invincible Season 2 good?

Season 2 of Invincible has been split into two parts. We’ve already seen Part 1 and given it a 5-star review. Here’s what we said:

“The first season occasionally let itself be overwhelmed with monster-of-the-week missions and supporting characters, but Kirkman and co. have struck an engrossing, precise blend on their second outing. The through-line never fades into the periphery, with the terror and tragedy of the last finale’s fight lingering over almost every conversation (like Metropolis in the SnyderVerse, only better), but the beats on the side are surprisingly affecting; Debbie’s arc in the four episodes is heartbreaking, and Eve’s struggles against the grain add further depth to her character.”

The review concluded by stating: “Invincible Season 2 wipes the floor with every other superhero show; it’s provocative, compulsively watchable TV that upends expectations on its own devastating terms.”

Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 premieres on November 3 on Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

