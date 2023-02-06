You can watch The Last of Us Episode 5 even sooner this week

The Last of Us Episode 5 will be available to stream this week thanks to an early release date – here’s how and when you can watch it.

We’re nearly halfway through HBO’s video game adaptation, and it’s lived up to – if not exceeded – expectations from fans and newcomers alike.

There’s yet to be a weak installment, with our review of Episode 4 describing it as “perfect… the show is steadily mounting a plan to break our hearts in more ways than one. You will scream when the credits roll.”

That cliffhanger has left viewers on tenterhooks for the next episode – but we have some good news: this time, you don’t have as long to wait.

Article continues after ad

When does The Last of Us Episode 5 come out?

The Last of Us Episode 5 will be available to stream on HBO Max on Friday, February 10. If you’re in the UK, you can watch it on Saturday, February 11.

New episodes are usually released each Sunday in the US, but this weekend is a bit different: the Super Bowl is on, so HBO has shifted its schedule to avoid competing.

It’ll still be showing on HBO on Sunday night, but if you’ve already made plans to watch the Eagles face off with the Chiefs, you may want to dive into the next episode a bit earlier.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s unclear whether other episodes in the season will be made available to stream earlier as a result of other events, such as the Oscars, with the ceremony set to be held on the same night as the finale.

Article continues after ad

If you want to find out more about the show’s release schedule for future episodes, click here, and check out the trailer for Episode 5 here.

The Last of Us Episode 5 will be available to watch early on February 10 in the US and February 11 in the UK.

You can find out more about the show’s latest episode below:

Episode 4 review | Ending explained | Who is Kathleen? | Henry and Sam | What song plays at the end? | How are animals still alive? | No Pun Intended explained