The Last of Us behind-the-scenes special dropping on HBO Max after finale airs

HBO has revealed that, after the release of the ninth and final episode of The Last of Us season 1, a special will also drop that will focus on the creation of the show, including interviews with the main cast and going behind-the-scenes on the set of the show.

HBO’s The Last of Us is set to conclude its first season this week, with the ninth episode set to premiere on Sunday. In light of this, HBO has revealed that it will be releasing a making of special for the show that will draw back the curtain on the creative process and development of the first season of the show.

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us behind-the-scenes special to air after final episode

The news of this special was confirmed on Twitter, with the official The Last of Us account detailing the upcoming peak behind the curtain.

“Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of The Last of Us to see how they brought the show to life in a special behind the scenes featurette. Making Of The Last Of Us streams after the season finale, Sunday on HBO Max.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For fans, this one-off promises to include interviews with the cast, creators, as well as some behind-the-scenes footage of the set, design, and creation of The Last of Us world. However, before audiences are able to watch this special making of content, they still have episode 9 of the show to go.

Article continues after ad

Given that episode 8 broke the show’s viewership record, there is a good chance that the finale will bring in the biggest audience that HBO’s The Last of Us has ever seen. If this does happen, we’ll be sure to have all the details covered.

Want more TV and movie content? For all the latest news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.the