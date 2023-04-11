Who is Teddy Lobo? Renfield villain explained by star Ben Schwartz

Ben Schwartz plays villain Teddy Lobo in new horror-comedy Renfield? But who is the character and how does he fit into this version of the Dracula story? We spoke to Ben to find out…

Renfield is a high-concept horror that stars Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as the title character.

You can read our review of the movie here, while the official synopsis is as follows…

“In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula. Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.”

Who is Teddy Lobo in Renfield?

Teddy Lobo a the member of a New Orleans crime empire which is run by his mother Bellafrancesca.

Here’s how the official production notes describe the character: “Tedward ‘Teddy’ Lobo, the power-hungry eldest son of a powerful New Orleans crime family, imagines himself as the ultimate gangster, even though struggles to be perceived that way.

“In the shadow of his domineering and terrifying mother, Bellafrancesca, Teddy is willing to do anything to elevate and amplify his street cred, and that makes him unpredictable and increasingly dangerous.”

Who plays Teddy Lobo?

Ben Schwartz stars as Teddy Lobo in Renfield. Schwartz is probably best known for voicing Sonic in both live-action/animation Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

The actor rose to prominence playing Jean-Ralphio in sitcom Parks and Recreation, while he also had prominent roles in Space Force and The Afterparty.

Schwartz says he loved playing Lobo because “straight out of the gate, Teddy’s doing a bunch of coke and killing a bunch of people immediately. There is no prologue to this character, it’s off to the frickin’ races. It was a blast.”

Ben Schwartz calls Teddy Lobo “a pretty pathetic guy”

Speaking exclusively to Dexerto about his character, Schwartz says: “I think he is, first of all, he’s a bad guy. He’s a really bad guy but I also think he’s kind of pretending. I don’t think he’s really good at being a bad guy.

“I think he’s doing it to impress his mommy and his friends. But it’s a very fun thing, the idea of maybe this person who loved Mean Streets and Donnie Brasco and had the Scarface poster up – what happens if that person had enough power to try to be a mob boss? And that’s kind of what it is.

“I think all of his things are kind of fuelled by the idea of trying to make his friends like him. I think that’s the biggest thing for him, I think he’s a pretty pathetic guy.”

Renfield hits screens this Friday (April 24, 2023). You can read our review of the movie here, and details on any post-credits scene here. Check out the trailer here.