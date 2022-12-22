How to watch Alice in Borderland Season 2 – what time is it on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Alice in Borderland Season 2, the next chapter of the acclaimed manga adaptation, is about to hit Netflix – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Alice in Borderland, based on the manga of the same name by Haro As, first arrived on the streaming platform in 2020. Violent, suspenseful, and compelling, it went down a treat with both critics and fans of the source material.

In its first few weeks of release, the show ranked in the top ten most-watched shows on the platform in nearly 40 territories, and Netflix quickly greenlit a second season.

With Alice in Borderland Season 2 soon to release on Netflix, here’s your guide to what time it’ll arrive, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where can you watch Alice in Borderland Season 2?

Alice in Borderland Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 22.

All eight episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time Alice in Borderland Season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

For those unfamiliar with the show, Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) are chasing the mystery of ‘Borderland’ in order to return to their real world.

“They meet their friends, enemies, and the mastermind behind the ‘game’ at a place that seems to be the key to unlocking the mystery. When all the cards are collected, will they be able to return to their real world?”

Season 2 is expected to pick up immediately after the events of the first, and with 33 chapters of the original manga still to be explored, there’s every chance we could see a third season down the line.

Alice in Borderland Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 2 arrives on Thursday, December 22.