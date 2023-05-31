How long is The Boogeyman? Stephen King horror runtime explained

What is the runtime for The Boogeyman? The Stephen King adaptation is just around the corner – so, you might be wondering: how long is the new horror movie?

What goes bump in the night? The Boogeyman, of course. Helmed by Host and Dashcam director Rob Savage, the latest entry to the horror genre is a terrifying tale of menacing monsters and family trauma, with Yellowjacket’s Sophie Thatcher and Fatal Attraction’s Vivien Lyra Blair front and center.

As per the official synopsis: “High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.”

Since runtimes have become an area of interest for cinemagoers of late – especially with certain properties and filmmakers extending them to new heights – here’s how long the movie is.

The Boogeyman runtime explained

The Boogeyman has a runtime of one hour and 38 minutes, or 98 minutes.

Many will agree this is an ideal length for a horror movie of this kind – it’s enough time to get the full story in with some serious jump scares, but not so long that you’ll be left snoozing into your popcorn.

If you want to see how it compares with other horrors that have dropped in 2023, here’s a list of their runtimes:

Evil Dead Rise – 97 minutes

The Pope’s Exorcist – 103 minutes

Renfield – 93 minutes

M3GAN – 102 minutes

The Strays – 100 minutes

Knock at the Cabin – 100 minutes

And here’s how it compares to Rob Savage’s previous horror hits:

Host – 65 minutes

Dashcam – 76 minutes

As you can see, The Boogeyman is pretty similar to the other horrors released this year, but a fair bit longer than the filmmaker’s Host and Dashcam, mostly due to the fact that they are found footage movies set entirely on screen and with lower budgets.

They are all equally as effective in their own right – if you’re into the scarier things in life, The Boogeyman is well worth a watch.

The Boogeyman drops in cinemas on June 2, 2023. You can check out our other horror coverage here.