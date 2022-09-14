TV & MoviesTV & Movies

House of the Dragon viewers up by 5%

Chris Tilly
Matt Smith as Daemon in House of the DragonHBO

Daemon is at the heart of the impending civil war in House of the Dragon.

After House of the Dragon’s monster debut a month ago, viewing figures steadied, but according to a new report, they are now rising.

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon was HBO’s most-viewed premiere ever when it debuted on August 21, being watched by 10 million viewers.

Thanks to people then checking the episode out on catch-up, Warner Bros. Discovery’s chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels says that number has now risen to a whopping 30 million.

The numbers were down for Episode 3 however, which aired over Labor Day Weekend in the States. But the dip didn’t last.

House of the Dragon viewers up by 5%

According to Variety, viewers between Episode 3 “Second of His Name” and Episode 4 “King of the Narrow Sea” rose by 5%.

Variety explains: “Per Nielsen, linear viewing of the series remained mostly steady, with 2.536 million viewers across four cable airings for the week-ago episode compared to 2.474 million this Sunday.

“But with streaming on HBO Max and other HBO platforms included, Variety has confirmed overall U.S. viewership of the series is up 5% week over week.”

That’s in spite of stiff competition from Week 1 of Sunday Night Football, which aired at the same time on NBC.

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season, while Episode 5 – titled “We Light the Way” – airs this coming Sunday. For more House of the Dragon info, head here.

