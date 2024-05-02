Home Depot reveals life-size Darth Vader decoration for Star Wars Day

Halloween and May the 4th collide as Home Depot unveils a life-size decoration based on Star Wars’ Darth Vader.

In the past several years, Home Depot has become a surprising destination for Halloween decorations.

Previous offerings from the home improvement superstore have gone viral, including its absolutely massive 12-foot tall skeleton, which often sells out early in the season.

This year, though, the force is strong with Home Depot, which has unveiled a massive decoration based on Star Wars‘ most iconic villain, Darth Vader.

Originally reported by Comic Book, the 7-foot-tall Darth Vader Halloween decoration is just a few inches taller than the Dark Lord of the Sith himself, with Vader being 6’6″ in the movies.

Article continues after ad

The decoration is unveiled just in time for May the 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars Day, and includes the character’s trademark red lightsaber and a spooky pumpkin.

The Vader features spooky LED mood lighting for a haunting Halloween display. It also includes animatronic movements and sounds from the films, though exactly what movements and sounds have yet to be detailed.

Article continues after ad

The lightsaber and pumpkin make it perfect for Halloween, but those who want can use the decoration between Holidays, too. Darth Vader includes a Christmas bauble shaped like the Death Star and a simply incredible candy cane lightsaber blade, which makes him the perfect companion to last year’s 3.5″ Yoda holiday display piece.

Article continues after ad

Vader is the latest in a series of early Halloween decorations that have been trickling out through Home Depot’s website recently. An April 25th drop brought back old favorites, including the legendary 12-foot-tall Skeleton and an animated Frankenstein’s monster.

Home Depot’s Darth Vader decoration will set you back $299 and is expected to go live on Home Depot’s website in the near future.