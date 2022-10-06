Henry Cavill returns as Superman in Black Adam, leaker claims

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

The rumors may be true: according to a leaker, Henry Cavill has returned as Superman and will reprise his role in Black Adam.

Cavill first debuted as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, Zack Snyder’s controversial take on the classic hero. He returned in Batman v Superman, before showing up with a nightmarish blurred face in Joss Whedon’s Justice League.

Snyder righted the wrongs of the theatrical release with his cut of Justice League, putting Cavill in the black suit and giving him the resurrection he deserved.

However, with the DCEU in a state of flux after Batgirl’s cancelation, fans have been wondering if Cavill will ever don the red cape again – well, it seems like he may be back in Black Adam.

Henry Cavill is back as Superman, according to leaker

According to Twitter user @MyTimeToShineH – who’s leaked other details from superhero movies, including an alleged look at M.O.D.O.K. in Ant-Man 3 – Henry Cavill will return as Superman in Black Adam.

They wrote: “Yes Henry Cavill is back he has the classic suit with the Williams score and he says, “We need to talk Black Adam.'”

While Cavill’s appearance in Black Adam has been the subject of constant rumors for months, it’s now being backed by other insiders, including @DanielRPK.

It seems the suit is likely to be similar to Cavill’s in Man of Steel, but rendered brighter to evoke the palette of Christopher Reeves’ suit. The use of John Williams’ score also follows DC League of Super Pets using that theme for its Superman.

Naturally, some Snyder loyalists are annoyed by the latter creative choice. However, as many have pointed out, Williams’ theme is more universally recognized.

“It’s about universal recognition and the fact everyone in the world hears that theme and instantly thinks Superman, Zimmer’s score just doesn’t have the same tech or riff that instantly connects you,” @TheComixKid wrote.

Black Adam is due for release on October 21.