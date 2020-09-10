'Good Game' star Michele Morrow accuses the CW of "stealing" show idea

In Summer 2017, YouTube debuted its original show, ‘Good Game.' The series included central character Ashley Donovan, an esports reporter who yearned for the chance to compete and make a name for herself in the male-dominated gaming industry — but now, the CW appears to have a very similar premise for its own upcoming project.

With esports still breaking into the mainstream, 2017’s ‘Good Game’ came as a pleasant — if unexpected — surprise to many.

Advertisement

Featuring YouTubers Dan Avidan and Arin Hanson from the Game Grumps, as well as esports host and series co-creator Michele Morrow, it boasted a star-studded cast of personalities who are well-versed in all things gaming — but it seems a certain network may have taken some serious inspiration from the show, right down to the name.

In September 2020, the CW revealed that it is coming out with its own series with the same title — Good Game — which centers around a female protagonist hoping to dominate the competitive gaming scene.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvBrn7sZ-hw

However, 2017's Good Game star Michele Morrow was quick to note that she’d been part of a project that echoed eerily similar to this one, and expressed her frustrations through a few pointed tweets.

Saying the issue is “f**ed up,” Morrow recalled a discussion with CW producers in which she mentioned her 2017 project — resulting in an awkward end to their call.

Fucked up.

To note: They called me & invited me to a dinner to “talk esports”, but when I told them about our show they said, “oh that’s YOUR show? Oh okay, well nvm about the dinner & we will call you once we’re further along in our story.”

They’ve seen it & are well aware 😒 — Michele Morrow (@michelemorrow) September 10, 2020

“The fact the CW is making a show about a female in gaming — by stealing from an actual female creative in gaming — is mind blowing,” she said of the situation.

Advertisement

Read More: How The Mandalorian is copying Game of Thrones in Season 2

“I endured more stress than y’all can even imagine during Good Game, but put on a happy face because that’s what women gotta do… And now, this? Smdh,” she continued.

And just to note:

THANK YOU to all the fans of Good Game. Thank you to all our friends who supported us, and continue to. Reading the comments have been both heartbreaking and uplifting.

I can’t express enough how much all of your love saves me from depression & anger.

Thank you. — Michele Morrow (@michelemorrow) September 10, 2020

Representatives for the CW have yet to speak out on the matter, which seems to have attracted an ample amount of buzz on social media.

Many fans are expressing their outrage regarding the forthcoming show, which marks an ongoing debate between parallel thinking versus creative theft.

Advertisement

Honestly, it's an absolute outrage! I was such a fan of Good Game and not only do you not get a second season, but now THIS?!? I'm so sorry for you and the team and I hope this not only resolves, but that we see you guys again for another season in the future. You deserve it! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F20qO1CXp7 — Megan (@MorganaMoonston) September 10, 2020

Im sorry Michelle :(

That CW show will most likely tank as a result of how poorly they handled things, what a horrible way to go about business — Bobdunga (@bobdunga92) September 10, 2020

Good Game was a great show. This is absolutely unfair to you and all who worked on Good Game! — Michelle ? A Geek Girl's Guide (@AGeekGirlsGuide) September 10, 2020

For now, all enthusiasts can do is watch and wait to see what will come of the outspoken criticism against the CW's upcoming project.