CW's upcoming 'GG' series is about a female gamer dominating esports

Bolstered by CBS and CW, a stacked team of gaming and television experts has announced the production of a new series, GG, which couples drama and comedy to explore the life of a female gamer who dominates esports.

Gaming is, and has historically been, a male-dominated field, and a seat of numerous stories wherein women have been discriminated against and subjected to unfair treatment. But the industry is evolving, girls and women are getting more involved, and the GG show is an attempt to deepen understandings of that evolution — while backed by a team of talent that has relevant experience.

Advertisement

As producer Kim Moses explains, “GG fully captures the challenges of women continuing to fight for recognition in the gaming world.” The show is about a female gamer who experiences obstacles in the industry, but succeeds, despite those odds, as a dominant esports competitor. Kim Moses is an experienced TV producer and is joined by Debbie Liebling and Daisy Gardner on the television side of expertise, while her brother, J Moses, brings gaming mastery to the table.

J Moses is a director at Take2 Entertainment and is best known for having commissioned the original Grand Theft Auto for production. Take2 is renowned in the gaming industry for expanding to encompass titles like NBA 2K, Red Dead Redemption, and Borderlands, but J Moses has also played a production role in numerous sports television productions over the years.

Advertisement

The real meat of this show’s content is likely to be cooked by Gardner and Liebling, each of whom have direct, significant ties to television series that are beloved by many in the gaming community. Gardner is a writer, producer, and comedian whose accolades include writing for South Park, Silicon Valley, and 30 Rock.

Liebling is an executive and Emmy-nominated producer who has worked on South Park, with Comedy Central more generally, and on iconic comedy films like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Borat, and Idiocracy.

As reported by Deadline, GG has been put into development, but is beginning to have its plot and producers etched out. Shows like Silicon Valley and South Park have dabbled in the gaming or tech industries, while a show like 30 Rock has parodied perspectives of people in an industry. With that sort of expertise coupled alongside J Moses’ comfort in gaming specifically, GG could elicit high expectations in an interesting content niche.