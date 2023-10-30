Friends fans gather outside New York apartment to honor Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry fans flocked to Manhattan’s West Village Sunday to pay tribute to the “Friends” actor, one day after he reportedly drowned at his Los Angeles home.

The death of actor Matthew Perry shocked the entire world as it was announced on Saturday, October 28. Friends and fans of the actor quickly took to social media to mourn the sitcom star. But for some, this wasn’t enough.

Dozens of fans gathered outside the “Friends” apartment building in Manhattan’s West Village to pay their tributes to the actor most known for his portrayal as Chandler Bing on the show.

Matthew, 54, and his famous “Friends” co-stars immortalized the apartment building at 90 Bedford Street in New York City, which the characters on the classic ’90s sitcom called home.

Tearful mourners left bouquets of colorful flowers on the wet sidewalk outside the Friends apartment facade on Sunday, October 29.

Despite never filming at the location, the Bedford Street building served as the exterior shot in the TV show Friends and soon became an iconic tourist hotspot.

TikTok videos show Friends fans mourn Matthew Perry outside iconic apartment

Videos have been posted to TikTok of the impromptu gathering, which included people going to the famous apartment building in Manhattan’s West Village to look up at the familiar building and mourn Matthew’s death.

One of the many people who posted to TikTok about going to the Friends apartment was Emma Romano.

She filmed herself dropping off a bouquet of flowers outside the building, and she wasn’t the only one who’d had the same idea. She went on to film dozens of people outside the building before going closer to the memorial area, which included flowers, candles, and heartfelt messages to the actor.

One message on a lamp post read: “The one where we all lost a friend.

“Could saying goodbye BE any more difficult,” referencing one of Chandler’s iconic phrases from the show.

Another sign read: “We are so sorry no one was there for you. You are so loved and will be missed for generations. Thank you for being our friend.”

Friends, which followed the lives of six friends in their 20s living in New York, was a smash hit across the globe when it aired between 1994 and 2004, and re-runs still remain hugely popular almost 30 years after its premiere.

Matthew was found dead on Saturday, October 28, in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. As of Monday (30 October), the actor’s cause of death remains unclear amid “inconclusive” post-mortem results, with further investigations underway.