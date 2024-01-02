A new year, a new Netflix original series – 2024 is starting in style thanks to the adaptation of Fool Me Once. But how many episodes are there?

Gone are the days of bingeing Virgin River, Bodies, and My Life with the Walter Boys – Netflix has something new to offer to kick off 2024.

Adapted from the 2016 novel of the same name by Harlon Coben, Fool Me Once is a new thriller starring the likes of Michelle Keegan, Joanna Lumley, and Richard Armitage.

With the show now available to stream on Netflix, how many episodes of Fool Me Once are there to binge?

How many episodes of Fool Me Once are there?

There are eight episodes of Netflix’s Fool Me Once.

The show is a limited series, meaning the eight episodes are all of the story that we’re going to be getting.

For some viewers, this might be a good thing – with feedback to Fool Me Once proving to be a mixed bag.

Nick Hilton from The Independent said: “It’s hard to oversell how convoluted and implausible Fool Me Once really is. Your tolerance for Fool Me Once will hinge entirely on your ability to switch off your brain and allow proceedings to wash over you. The plot, which is not really worth following, is further inhibited by melodramatic dialogue that swings between extremes of emotion.”

Joel Keller at Decider added: “Fool Me Once has enough potential for some intriguing plot twists, and more than enough solid performances, to make up for some awkward dialogue and plot points that feel like they’re going to unnecessarily complicate things.”

However, not everyone agrees that episodes of Fool Me Once are a total dud.

Ed Power at The Telegraph commented: “Succession it ain’t, but Netflix’s latest Harlan Coben twist-fest is the perfect accompaniment to sofa-based New Year torpor.”

Hamish Macbain at The Standard added: “It would be a lie to say that this is anything other highly bingeable fare. I devoured all of its eight hours one after the other, just as the Netflix algorithm ordained that I would. I doubt I will be thinking or talking about it much come the end of January. But it pushes all the usual buttons to great effect and… well, look, let’s be honest: if you’re nursing a sore head on New Year’s Day when it drops, Fool Me Once will serve its purpose extremely well.”

