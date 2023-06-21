First look at Zendaya in next movie Challengers has fans devastated for Tom Holland

As Twitter blows up over new Challengers photos featuring Zendaya, we’re left wondering who could have guessed that a comedy-drama about a tennis player would cause such dishevel.

Challengers follows a tennis champion who signs up for a tournament, only to realize he’s competing against his former best friend.

The film stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, and is scheduled for release later this year on September 15.

However, new photos released of the film have resulted in an unexpected reception, with Twitter snatching up the opportunity to turn the update into a meme about Tom Holland.

The photos show Zendaya’s character Tashi Duncan in a three-way hookup with her costars.

While Zendaya locked lips with the two men, fans rushed to Twitter to question how Tom Holland was handling the news.

“You really gotta be god’s strongest soldier to date an actor cuz holy s***,” one user Tweeted.

“Yo [Tom Holland] bro [you] good?” another asked, tagging the Spider-Man star.

Others took the chance to post hilarious memes, guessing at Holland’s possible reaction to the photos.

The two actors met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, confirming their relationship five years later when they were spotted kissing in July 2021.

The news came after much speculation, and it seems the couple are still going strong now in 2023. Latest rumors suggest the two may even be engaged, but any possible confirmation has been kept behind tight lips.

Instagram: Zendaya Zendaya previously posted Holland to Instagram, captioning “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you”.

While Holland has yet to respond to Twitter’s reaction to the viral Challengers’ photos, we suspect it will stay that way.

“They’re both not one to make their relationship public,” a source told Us, with the couple preferring to keep things private.

