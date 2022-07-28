Did John Krasinski leak his own Fantastic Four casting?

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

John Krasinski may have hinted that he will be returning as the leader of the Fantastic Four, but nothing is set in stone. Naturally, this has led to a lot of fan debate.

John Krasinski appeared in Marvel‘s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Mr Fantastic, much to many fans’ excitement, as he seemed perfect casting for the role. And while the actual chain of events regarding him in the film may be rather hit and miss, it seems clear that fans would like him back in the role.

In some recent interviews, it’s been stated that Krasinski’s stint as the leader of the Fantastic Four was only a one time thing, and he wouldn’t be taking on the role permanently.

However, at this years San Diego Comic-Con it was announced that a Fantastic Four solo movie was on the way for the MCU Phase 5, and the actor may have just hinted that he could be in the starring role.

Krasinski hints at re-joining the Fantastic Four

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the actor was discussing an article claiming Jim to be the real villain of The Office, but then began speaking about Fantastic Four in comparison, stating:

“They’re on to me, because I played it as a supervillain, that’s why I did Fantastic Four to balance it out.”

Now, Krasinski could just be referring to his cameo as Mr Fantastic in Doctor Strange, but it seems odd that he would say “Fantastic Four” rather than just “Mr Fantastic” as the rest of the foursome didn’t appear in the film.

Naturally, this potential slip of the tongue of Krasinski’s part has stirred a number of fans up, as they wonder if this moment is confirmation that the actor will be in the solo Fanatic Four movie.

Fans debate on Twitter whether Krasinksi will be in Fantastic Four

Fans took to Twitter to debate the clip, as well as to express their excitement – and slight concern – at the potential of Kransinski’s return.

Guess fans will all just have to wait and see if he returns to the Fantastic foursome!

Watch John Krasinski play Mr Fantastic in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, available on Disney+