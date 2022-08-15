Ewan McGregor doesn’t want to join the MCU

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor is “not looking” to join the MCU – for now, at least.

McGregor’s filmography isn’t averse to pop culture: for some, he’s best-known as Obi-Wan in Star Wars; he debuted in the DCEU as Black Mask in Birds of Prey; he starred as a grown-up Danny Torrance in Shining sequel Doctor Sleep; and for the Scottish readers, he’s got two Trainspotting films to his name.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is, undoubtedly, the biggest franchise in the world. It’s a behemoth, and its success and scale will likely never be beaten. From the days of a couple of movies per year, we’re now bombarded with blockbusters and Disney+ shows.

McGregor has yet to find a part to play in the MCU. However, on this occasion, it is for lack of trying – he’s just not interested.

Ewan McGregor “isn’t looking” to join the MCU

During a recent appearance at Fan Expo Boston, McGregor was asked if he’d ever consider joining the MCU. While not completely against the idea, it’s not something he’s pursuing right now, especially after the release of his Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

“I don’t know. I don’t know that I want to do that,” he said, as per Comic Book.

Disney+ Ewan McGregor is happy to stay in the Star Wars world.

“Because I love doing all different kinds of work. It’s true. I love to direct. I’d like to be in the theater again. I definitely want to do this again, you know, I’m in this Star Wars world.

“I feel like I don’t need another… I’m not looking for that anyway. I feel like I shouldn’t say I wouldn’t do it because in two years’ time you’ll be like, ‘You said you were never going to do this!’ But I’m not looking for it particularly.”

Ewan McGregor wants to do Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

McGregor also attended Celebrity Fan Fest, where he renewed fans’ hopes for a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. It’s yet to be confirmed by Disney, but the actor thinks it’s a matter of time.

“I’m totally up for it, guys. I want to do it. I’m absolutely honest, there’s no plans made yet,” he said.

“But I think, I’m pretty sure they’re just biding their time. But nobody has approached me as of yet.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to stream on Disney+ now.