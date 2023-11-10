Elon Musk biopic in the works from The Whale director & A24

From Cyber Trucks and Flame Throwers to the takeover of Twitter, the infamous millionaire Elon Musk is getting his shot at the silver screen in a biopic from A24 and the director behind The Whale.

Billionaires have become their own form of celebrity, especially when it comes to Elon Musk. The Tesla investor has done it all, from developing a space program with high hopes of venturing to Mars to being a seemingly successful businessman. But he isn’t without his few controversies.

When it comes to entertainment, he has appeared in comical guest roles, including voicing a character in Rick and Morty and a small cameo in the MCU in Iron Man 2. Now it is time for a biopic telling the CEO’s grand story, from his first invention to his latest current run in the spotlight.

An Elon Musk biopic is officially in the works with The Whale director behind the camera. Here’s everything we know.

A24 won the bidding war to produce the Elon Musk biopic

The Whale director Darren Aronofsky will helm the Elon Musk biopic for A24, telling the story of the SpaceX founder and Tesla investor.

Puck was the first to report the news of the biopic. Variety explained it will be based on Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography about the tech mogul. Titled ‘Elon Musk’, Isaacson spent two years following Musk between board meetings, visits to SpaceX, and his Tesla company. He was there for it all, even the moment Musk bought Twitter to rebrand as X and launched his AI company.

The book also documents Isaacson’s interviews with Musk, his family, and his friends, and left nothing out. Why? Because Musk didn’t ask for anything to be taken out or not included. After all, Isaacson described that Musk has a flare for drama.

News of the biopic isn’t too surprising as the book was released in late September of 2023. Isaacson is known for his other works like his biography about Steve Jobs, which was later turned into a movie with Michael Fassbender.

Details about the biopic and news of possible castings for Musk are still scarce for now. The book also includes Musk’s then-girlfriend and musician Grimes, who is also the mother of three of Musk’s children.

