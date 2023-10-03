Grimes sues Elon Musk in custody battle over their three children

Music artist Grimes is reportedly suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a custody battle over their three children after posting a tweet begging Musk to let her see their child.

Grimes and Elon Musk’s infamous relationship first went public in 2018. Although the couple endured breakup rumors and a dramatic spat with artist Azealia Banks, things seemed to be alright for the duo after Grimes announced her pregnancy in 2020.

That year, Grimes gave birth to son X Æ A-12. In 2021, the couple were “semi-separated,” but welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Siderael in March 2022.

In September 2023, Musk confirmed the name of his third child with Grimes, ‘Tau Techno Mechanicus.’ However, it seems that there’s been some drama regarding Grimes’ custody of her children, as the artist posted a tweet earlier that month, saying, “tell Elon to let me see my son or please respond to my lawyer” later that month.

Twitter/X: Grimes

“I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite this situation utterly ripping my family apart,” she wrote.

Grimes petitions for custody after Elon Musk tweet

While the post has since been deleted, it appears as though Grimes is going after Musk in a custody battle over their kids.

As reported by TMZ, the artist filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” on Friday, September 29. These petitions aim to legally establish the parents of a child to an unmarried couple.

Judging by her posts, many fans are speculating the petition was created to establish custody with Tau. The couple never publicly announced the birth of their third child, who was reportedly born in 2022.

On September 10, Grimes clarified her initial post with an update, saying she wanted to “de-escalate” the news surrounding her custodial relationship with Musk.

“As you can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me,” she explained. “Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation.”

“I wish I could show you how cute little Techno is, but my priority right now is keeping my babies out of the public eye.”

Thus far, Musk has yet to publicly respond to the situation, and Grimes has not yet reportedly sought child support or custodial rights.

This latest news comes after Musk’s Twitter/X was sued in a trademark dispute by Florida-based company “X Social Media.”