Dwayne Johnson knows who “lands first punch” with Black Adam & Superman

Dwayne Johnson has opened up about a possible fight between Black Adam and Superman – and he knows who “lands the first punch” whenever they face off.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe thrived in the 2010s, the DCEU limped its way through the decade. There were successes, of course – but the failures threatened to define the whole endeavor, whether it was Suicide Squad (the first one) or 2017’s Justice League.

It’s still in a state of flux, as evidenced by Batgirl’s recent cancelation. However, there’s early signs of the franchise stabilizing – and Black Adam may be the key to DC’s future.

Johnson is the People’s Champ, and he knows what fans want: a fight between Black Adam and Superman. Fortunately for us, he already knows what it looks like.

Dwayne Johnson opens up about possible Black Adam and Superman fight

In a new interview with Jake Hamilton, The Rock was asked what his vision for a fight between Black Adam and Superman looks like.

“I think Black Adam lands the first punch,” he said.

“Now, I don’t know if Black Adam lands the last punch, because Superman… I grew up a DC boy. I loved Superman and I still do, clearly [laughs].

“I can see things so clearly on how that scene looks, what that scene looks like, what that film looks like, what the next three films look like. Now, whether or not that comes to fruition – that always helps when you have that kind of clarity.

“Here’s what I do know: listening to the fans when I was wrestling always led and guided me, just like now. So for the past 10 years, as I was pushing Black Adam up this hill to get made, I was also listening to the fans at the same time.

“We will create Black Adam for him to be the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet… the most powerful and unstoppable force in the universe has been on the sidelines for too long.”

While it’s yet to be confirmed, a leaker recently claimed that Henry Cavill returns as Superman in Black Adam, so time will tell whether we have a blockbuster bout on the horizon.

Black Adam hits cinemas on October 21.