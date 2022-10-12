Dune 2 release date jumps forward as Marvel delays Blade reboot

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Fans of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will be heading back to Arrakis two weeks earlier than expected after the movie’s release date was pulled forward. It comes after Marvel’s upcoming Blade reboot was pushed back to 2024.

Dune (2021) was a runaway success for Warner Bros, and it seems like the company is ready to take Sci-Fi fans back to the land of spice and sand ahead of schedule.

While the film was previously set for a November 17 release next year, Marvel Studios announced they would be pushing back several films, including the long-awaited Mahershala Ali led reboot of the Blade franchise, which freed up a new place for Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides to rule the day.

The Marvel announcement came early on October 11 and within hours of that news, multiple publications began reporting Villeneuve’s sequel could also be on the move.

Now Dune 2 will be released on November 3, 2023, two weeks ahead of schedule.

Blade’s departure off the November 3 date also allowed Dune 2 to escape the original collision course it was sure to be on with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is a prequel to Suzanne Collins’ ‘The Hunger Games‘ franchise.

The initial Dune film grossed over $400 million in a time where theater attendance was in an uncertain spot, and it also took home six Oscars at the 2022 awards ceremony.

While the numbers might not match up to some of today’s biggest blockbusters, there’s reason to believe that fans will be showing up in droves to support the Sci-Fi epic next time around.