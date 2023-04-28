Dodgeball 2 officially in the works with Vince Vaughn set to return for sequel

After almost 20 years, a Dodgeball sequel is officially in the works, with actor Vince Vaughn set to return in the follow up to one of the early 2000s most beloved comedy films.

The original Dodgeball, first released back in 2004, is a beloved movie from the early 200s. To this day, many fans and viewers still quote the movie and even recite the 5 D’s of Dodgeball, “dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.”

After years and years of fans wishing for a sequel, it has finally been confirmed that a second Dodgeball movie is officially in the works. As first reported by Deadline, actor Vince Vaughn is confirmed to be back for Dodgeball 2, with Jordan VanDina set to put pen to paper and write the the script.

Dodgeball 2 confirmed to be happening with Vince Vaughn back

Back in November 2022, Justin Long revealed that Vince Vaughn had an idea for a sequel, much to the delight of fans. In an interview with ComicBook, Long revealed that part of the reason the sequel has been on the back burner is that actor Ben Stiller has been hesitant about returning to the Dodgeball universe.

“Of course I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben [Stiller] is a little… what he told me on that podcast was that he’s a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved, something that people enjoy so much.”

It has yet to be confirmed if Stiller will be back as the beloved and now iconic White Goodman. However, it would be bizarre to make a sequel without him given how much of a massive hit the character was for the original film.

Time will tell what the sequel will be about. However, we'll be sure to keep you updated at Dexerto.