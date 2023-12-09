The third and final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle,” is here. Does it reunite David Tennant’s Doctor with Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler?

Piper originated the Rose role in Series 1 of Doctor Who’s 2005 revival, alongside Ninth Doctor actor Christopher Eccleston. While Eccleston departed that same year, Piper stuck around for another batch of episodes, this time opposite Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor.

The English actor would later reprise the Rose role for guest appearances in Series 4, as well as making a cameo in Tennant’s final special, “The End of Time (Part 2).” Piper also had a substantial supporting role in 2013’s 50th anniversary special, “The Day of the Doctor.”

Piper’s willingness to revisit the franchise – coupled with Tennant’s return – sparked speculation she’d portray Rose yet again in “The Giggle.” So, did it happen? Warning: Spoilers for “The Giggle” to follow…

Is Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler in Doctor Who: The Giggle?

No, Billie Piper does not have a cameo as Rose Tyler in “The Giggle.” She’s namechecked by the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), briefly. Otherwise, the special is notably light on references to Rose compared to the Doctor’s other companions.

Aside from Donna Noble’s (Catherine Tate) continued involvement, classic Doctor Who companion Mel Bush (Bonnie Langford) is on deck, as well. Even the late Bernard Cribbins’ Wilfred Mott – who served as the Doctor’s partner in “The End of Time” – gets more screentime than Rose, courtesy of a body double and archival audio.

Piper’s Rose likewise doesn’t get a look-in during the Toymaker’s (Neil Patrick Harris) sinister puppet show. Here, the flamboyant baddie recaps the final fates of past companions Amy Pond, Clara Oswald, and Bill Potts – but there’s no room for Rose’s story.

If it’s any consolation to Piper’s fans, Karen Gillan, Jenna Coleman, and Pearl Mackie don’t actually appear as Amy, Clara, and Bill, respectively. What’s more, none of the companions from Jodie Whittaker’s recent tenure in the TARDIS are mentioned, either.

The Doctor Who Christmas special introduces a new companion

The companion tradition Piper restarted with Rose will live on beyond the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, too. The Fifteenth Doctor will embark on his first full adventure, upcoming Christmas special “The Church on Ruby Road,” with a new ally: Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

As recently revealed by the BBC’s official Doctor Who Christmas special synopsis, Ruby Sunday “was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby.” The synopsis further adds that Ruby is living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry… when she encounters the Doctor.”

Doctor Who: The Giggle is streaming on BBC iPlayer (UK & Ireland) and Disney+ (everywhere else) now. For the latest Doctor Who news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.

