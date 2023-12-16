Doctor Who specials have dominated Saturday nights recently. So why isn’t the sci-fi show’s next bumper-sized episode on TV tonight?

This is the question on many fans’ lips – and rightly so. After all, it’s been an exciting time for Doctor Who devotees, thanks to the 60th anniversary specials.

We’ve been treated to the return of franchise veterans David Tennant and Catherine Tate, journeyed to the edge of existence, and even witnessed the first-ever bigeneration!

What’s more, the most recent 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle,” ended by teeing up the Doctor Who Christmas special. So, how come that’s not debuting on BBC One and Disney+ tonight?

Why isn’t Doctor Who on tonight?

Doctor Who isn’t on tonight because the Christmas special isn’t part of the franchise’s 60th anniversary celebrations. Instead, it premieres on December 25 – kicking off Ncuti Gatwa’s stint as series headliner.

Disney+ leaked the Doctor Who Christmas special’s release date on X in November. The festive-themed outing appeared on the streaming platform’s seasonal watchlist. This was the fanbase’s first confirmation that the Christmas special would indeed air on Christmas Day.

It was also how fans learned the special’s title: “The Church on Ruby Road.” The BBC subsequently circulated a press release that verified the information in the Disney+ watchlist. What’s more, the broadcaster shared a plot synopsis and several previously unseen stills.

What is the Doctor Who Christmas special about?

The synopsis reads as follows: “[The Church on Ruby Road] sees the Doctor come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

“Little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together…”.

The BBC has also released a musical number from the episode, “Goblin Song,” that has enjoyed notable success, particularly on the UK iTunes charts.

Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road arrives on BBC iPlayer (UK & Ireland) and Disney+ (everywhere else) on December 25. For the latest Doctor Who news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.

