Doctor Who: How does the Flux tie into The Giggle?

The third and final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle,” includes several callbacks to the franchise’s recent history – including the controversial “Flux” arc. Here’s how the two stories intersect.

“Flux” was the name given to Doctor Who Series 13. It referred to an anti-matter wave, the Flux, that destroyed half the known universe despite the best efforts of Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor.

Alongside the “Timeless Child” arc, “Flux” wound up being one of the most polarizing storylines from ex-showrunner Chris Chibnall’s run. Despite this, current showrunner Russell T Davies recently confirmed he wouldn’t retcon any of Chibnall’s additions to Doctor Who lore.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Davies proved as good as his word, too. The second Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, Wild Blue Yonder, explicitly references the devastation caused by the Flux – and the regret the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) feels as a result. Warning: spoilers for “The Giggle” to follow…

How does the Flux tie into Doctor Who: The Giggle?

The Flux wiping out 50% of creation comes up again in “The Giggle.” This time, these events are crudely dramatized as part of a puppet show put on by the villainous Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris).

Article continues after ad

The Toymaker’s”entertainment” is really a thinly veiled attack on the Doctor, highlighting his supposedly harmful impact on everyone around him. It features distorted retellings of the fates that befell the Doctor’s previous companions Amy Pond, Clara Oswald, and Bill Potts.

Article continues after ad

From here, the show launches into a simplified recap of “Flux,” with the Toymaker snipping the planet-shaped puppets’ strings to represent their destruction. Interestingly, unlike with the companions, this time, Doctor doesn’t try to reframe the Toymaker’s version of events.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Instead, he challenges the Toymaker – an indication of how raw he still feels about the “Flux” arc’s happenings. Whether the Fourteenth Doctor’s successor, Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor, will display similar sensitivity to the subject is currently unclear.

Don’t be surprised if he does, though. After all, “The Giggle” sets up several unresolved plot threads for Gatwa’s run – including the mysterious One Who Waits – so other open-ended story elements could crop up again, as well.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Davies said as much in a recent interview, warning fans that some of the questions raised here and in upcoming Christmas special “The Church on Ruby Road” will remain unanswered for a while yet.

Doctor Who: The Giggle is streaming on BBC iPlayer (UK & Ireland) and Disney+ (everywhere else) now. For the latest Doctor Who news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.