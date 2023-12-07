Previously unseen stills from the third and final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle,” just surfaced online.

The trilogy of Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials kicked off on November 25 with “The Star Beast.” That bumper-sized episode marked the full debut of David Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor, reuniting him with former companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate).

Reviews of “The Star Beast” were positive, with most critics agreeing it did a decent job laying the trilogy’s foundation. Professional pundits were likewise impressed with its sequel, “Wild Blue Yonder.” Some reviews criticized “Wild Blue Yonder” for not delivering a truly ground-breaking story as promised in pre-release coverage, however.

All eyes are now on “The Giggle” – especially since it’ll usher in the beginning of Ncuti Gatwa’s stint as Doctor Who’s leading man.

Doctor Who drops new look at final 60th anniversary special

That said, Gatwa is absent from the four Doctor Who images the BBC recently shared on X to promote the release of “The Giggle.”

Two of the images spotlight the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna. The first sees the pair standing in an old-fashioned hallway – eagle-eyed Doctor Who devotees will clock a skull motif hidden in the hallway’s wallpaper. In the second, the Doctor and Donna are in the alleyway from the end of “Wild Blue Yonder.”

The two remaining stills focus on other characters: John Logie Baird (John MacKay) and the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris).

A real-life engineer credited with inventing the TV, Baird is pictured holding the head of a ventriloquist’s dummy. A dummy with a seemingly identical noggin is also pictured with the Toymaker, hinting he’s somehow connected to Baird.

That’s bad news for the Doctor and Donna, as the Toymaker is one of the franchise’s oldest antagonists.

Fans get their first look at the Fifteenth Doctor’s Christmas adventure

The four photos from “The Giggle” represent the BBC’s second stills drop in less than a week. The broadcaster previously circulated a sneak peek at Gatwa’s upcoming Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road,” as well as a synopsis of the festive-themed adventure’s story.

The synopsis reads, in part: “[The Church on Ruby Road] sees the Doctor come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.”

For the latest Doctor Who news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.