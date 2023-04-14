What time is Demon Slayer Season 3 out on Crunchyroll?

Demon Slayer Season 3, aka the Swordsmith Village Arc, is coming to Crunchyroll – but what day and time can you watch it? We’ll explain all.

Spring always brings a bunch of new exciting anime, and one of the most anticipated of this year so far is Demon Slayer Season 3, otherwise known as the Swordsmith Village Arc, which has now arrived at Crunchyroll.

The anime has been growing in hype with every season, as it follows this official plot: “Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon.”

But what day and time is the series dropping on Crunchyroll? Well, read on, and we’ll explain all…

Demon Slayer Season 3 episodes release schedule

Demon Slayer’s third season premiered on Crunchyroll on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Technically, the Swordsmith Village Arc had already started before this date with a one-hour special episode as part of a theatrical screening event, which you can now watch on Crunchyroll.

The official number of episodes for the season has not been clearly stated, and the number can change per season. So for now we will go with the assumption that there are 12, meaning that this will be the release schedule:

Episode 1 – Sunday April 9, 2023

Episode 2 – Sunday April 16, 2023

Episode 3 – Sunday April 23, 2023

Episode 4 – Sunday April 30, 2023

Episode 5 – Sunday May 7, 2023

Episode 6 – Sunday May 14, 2023

Episode 7 – Sunday May 21, 2023

Episode 8 – Sunday May 28, 2023

Episode 9 – Sunday June 4, 2023

Episode 10 – Sunday June 11, 2023

Episode 11 – Sunday June 18, 2023

Episode 12 – Sunday June 25, 2023

The episodes will be released on Crunchyroll in Japanese dubbing, with subtitles in multiple languages.

We’ll update this section if there are any changes to the number of episodes and their release dates. Check out the times of release below, as it could mean that you’re watching the show on a different day.

What time do new Demon Slayer episodes come out?

The episodes of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will premiere on Crunchyroll at 11:15pm JST on Sunday. The release will be as follows for other time zones:

10:45am PT

1:45pm ET

6:45pm UK

7:45pm Central European Summer Time

11:15pm India Standard Time

3:45am Austalia

5:45am New Zealand

The official plot for the third season is as follows: “Tanjiro’s journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades.”

To find out more about Demon Slayer Season 3, click here.