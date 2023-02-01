Dave Bautista will “never” play Drax again: “It’s a perfect ending”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will bring Dave Bautista’s tenure as Drax to a “perfect” end, and the star has no plans on returning as the character.

The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie is the MCU’s most anticipated release of the year. Not only will it bring Gunn’s time in the franchise to a close, as he’s now the custodian of DC, but it will mark the last time we see the superhero group as we know it.

Bautista debuted as Drax in 2014’s Vol. 1 and became an immediate fan-favorite with his deadpan, oblivious personality (not to mention an incredible knack for invisibility).

In the lead-up to the threequel’s release, the actor has confirmed he’ll not be staying on as the character, nor will he ever reprise the role – he’s already got his perfect ending.

Dave Bautista confirms he’ll never play Drax again

Bautista recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of the release of Knock at the Cabin, his new psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan.

During the interview, he spoke about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and how it’ll be his final appearance as Drax. “I don’t know why it’s news,” he laughed.

“We all signed up to do a trilogy. This will be the last version of our Guardians of the Galaxy.

“It’s hard [to walk away] but it’s time; it’s the perfect exit. We all had those perfect character arcs and such a storybook ending.

“I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I wanted a storybook note and I would never go back and tarnish that. It’s the same with this – I just got to end it in a perfect way and I would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheck. I would tarnish that and I won’t do that.”

