Cobra Kai Season 5 drops new trailer with Karate Kid 2 team-up

Cobra Kai Season 5 has received a brand new trailer, as Johnny Lawrence teams up with Karate Kid 2 villain Chozen Toguchi to bring down Terry Silver once and for all.

We’re counting down the days till Cobra Kai Season 5 drops onto Netflix. Picking up where the ass-kicking of Season 4 left off, Terry Silver’s plan to fully take over Cobra Kai is in full swing.

Daniel LaRusso can’t fight his former Sensei alone, enlisting the help of Karate Kid 2 villain-turned-hero Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumuto) to restore balance to Miyagi-Do karate.

Johnny Lawrence and Chozen Toguchi battle against Cobra Kai in Season 5 trailer

With John Kreese behind bars, Karate Kid 3 villain Terry Silver is moving fast to take over the Valley’s karate scene. In the latest trailer for Cobra Kai Season 5, Daniel LaRusso laments that the people of California see Silver as “some kind of philanthropist out to save the kids of the Valley.”

However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. The fight to close Cobra Kai’s doors hasn’t been easy since we last saw our heroes though.

Johnny Lawrence has taken up work as Uber driver, while LaRusso has decided to leave Miyagi-Do’s dojo in the past. That doesn’t mean the mission is over for LaRusso though, as we see him reunited with Lawrence and Chozen to enact their ultimate plan.

“Let me and Chozen handle this. It’s the only to make it end,” LaRusso pleas to his wife Amanda. Courtney Henggeler continues to be one of TV’s most badass wives as she states: “Fine. Handle it.”

The trailer doesn’t let up as to whether Miguel found his father in Mexico but fans will be pleased to see the All-Valley Champion interacting with Robby Keene, in an attempt to make amends brought on by Lawrence.

A glimpse of Terry Silver’s protégé Mike Barnes is yet to be offered, but as September draws closer, we can’t wait to see what else is in store.

Cobra Kai Season 5 arrives on Netflix on September 9.