Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser hints at Rip’s new responsibilities in Season 5 Part 2

With John Dutton now out of the picture, someone else is going to have to take the reins in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 – and from the sounds of it, Cole Hauser’s Rip is just the man for the job.

Throughout the Dutton family history, no rancher has ever had a more loyal right hand man than John Dutton had with Rip. After giving him a home and a place to work after Rip killed his father as child, the young man grew up looking to John as a father figure of sorts. (And this time, one he would kill for.)

When it comes to executing their enemies and playing dirty, Rip is always John’s first port of call. That kind of loyalty can’t be bought, and it might have worked out in John’s favor when it comes to the final episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s drama.

With Kevin Costner (and as such, John Dutton) out of the picture, there needs to be a new head honcho in town. By all accounts, that sounds like Rip.

Speaking to CBS Mornings, Hauser said of Part 2: “It’s time to grow up. So much of this year is about picking up the pieces and moving forward. There’s a big responsibility on Rip to help run the ranch and also support Beth and the family.

“It’s a different year. Taylor wrote an unbelievable year.”

One might assume that the role of leader might have passed on to Kayce, John’s only remaining biological son. However, after his Season 4 vision quest told him he needed to choose a path, it looks as though Kayce is ditching the ranch to favor his wife and son.

So, Rip will likely be in charge of helping keep the ranch in their hands. And with Beth by his side, the two will no doubt be making some of the nastiest power plays to make that happen. (In the trailer, Rip is setting a car – and perhaps a person – on fire. Yikes.)

Yellowstone returns on November 10 on the Paramount Network.

