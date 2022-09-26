Avatar rerelease beats Don’t Worry Darling at box office

Avatar and Don’t Worry Darling went head-to-head this weekend at the worldwide box office, and the sci-fi epic has come out on top.

This weekend has been filled with notable releases, including the rerelease of James Cameron’s sci-fi epic Avatar, and Olivia Wilde’s drama-ridden thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

While viewers will no doubt be excited for both films – though that may be for completely different reasons – box office numbers obviously show how well films are being received, and in this case, it seems like one film may rank above the other.

Despite having already been released before, Avatar once again has other films beat, as it has overtaken Don’t Worry Darling’s success at the global box office.

Avatar wins the global weekend box office

Despite it being 13 years since its first release, Avatar continues to dominate the box office, as it has won this weekend’s global box office by raking in $30.5 million.

According to Comscore, Avatar brought in $20.5 million internationally and $10 million domestically at the box office, which has only added to its lead as the highest-grossing film of all time, with $2,877,897,339 overall.

Don’t Worry Darling isn’t far behind, however, as it has currently gained $30 million globally. It also has Avatar beaten domestically, after raking in $19.2 million on its debuting weekend. New Viola Davis vehicle The Woman King has also overtaken Avatar domestically with $11.1 million. After Avatar, horror movies Barbarian and Pearl rank fourth and fifth with $4.8 million and $1.9 million respectively.

Twitter gets excited over Avatar

Avatar’s remastered re-release was shown in cinemas to get viewers ready for the long-awaited release of Avatar: The Way of Water, which will be coming to cinemas on December 16. This included having the film show scenes from the upcoming sequel, which will no doubt intrigue fans.

But these scenes may not have even been needed, as judging by Twitter reactions, fans were excited enough to just see the world of Avatar on the big screen once more.

Avatar and Don’t Worry Darling are currently available to watch in cinemas. Avatar: The Way of the Water will arrive in cinemas on December 16.