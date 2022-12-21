Avatar 3 is “shocking” and “takes a hard turn”, says Way of Water star

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Avatar 3 is like a “wrecking ball” and will shock audiences, according to The Way of Water star Jack Champion.

Pandora fever is in the air once again. After the re-release made more than $90 million, James Cameron has finally returned with Avatar 2, a game-changing blockbuster set to become one of the biggest movies of the year. You can read our review here.

While continuing the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri, who are forced to seek sanctuary with the oceanic Metkayina clan when the RDA returns to the moon and Quaritch is resurrected, it also introduces several new characters.

This includes Spider, played by Jack Champion, a human child of Pandora who’s more important than you may think. According to the actor, Avatar 3 is going to be “even better” than the second.

Spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water to follow…

Avatar 3 is “very shocking”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Champion spoke about his experience making Avatar 2 and what fans can expect from the third movie in 2024, if all things go to plan.

“I was very shocked by it. It just takes a hard left turn, and that’s not a bad thing. You think you know where it’s going, but then a wrecking ball comes,” he said.

“So you’re completely like, ‘Oh wow, I never thought that would’ve happened.’ You also see more regions of Pandora, and you get introduced to more cultures. So I think it’s even better than Avatar 2. Collectively, they’ll each get better.”

As for how his relationship with Quaritch will develop, who was revealed to be Spider’s father and was saved by him in the climax of the film, Champion hopes there’ll be some sort of redemptive arc, or at least an understanding of how well the Na’vi have treated his son.

Speaking about why Spider saved Quartich, he said: “Well, I think it’s because he spent months with Quaritch at that point. So they built up this father-son relationship, and Spider, being a lonesome character that’s always wanted a family, latched on to that.

“And Quaritch just saved his life from Neytiri. So at that moment, he thought, ‘I’m not going to join him. I’m sure as hell not going to do that, but I can’t just let him die. That’s just as good as murdering him.’

“So Quaritch is kind of his father, and at that moment, he might be his last hope of a family. So it’s a whole bag of things… there’s a lot of inner conflict now, but that makes for a good story.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is in cinemas now. You can read our review here, find out the best way to watch the movie here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.