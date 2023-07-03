Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals James Cameron rejected his brutal Terminator 2 ideas: “He’s a sick guy”

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that Terminator director James Cameron rejected his pitch for the second film.

In 1984, Camreon’s Terminator franchise began with Schwarzenegger in the lead role as the eponymous cyborg assassin. The film series focuses on time travel and Schwarzenegger’s character having to kill many, many people.

The last Terminator film – Terminator: Dark Fate – premiered in 2019 and reunited Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton after 23 years apart. Now, Cameron has announced that he’s currently writing another installment.

Article continues after ad

While Cameron works on ideas of his own, the acclaimed director previously shot down Schwarzenegger’s pitch regarding 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Here’s how Cameron found fault with the idea.

Cameron didn’t like Schwarzenegger’s Terminator pitch

Paramount Pictures

As first reported by Indie Wire, Schwarzenegger discussed the situation at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures before a screening of Terminator 2. The actor recalled how he tried to convince Cameron to make the second Terminator film more violent.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I had to outdo Stallone,” Schwarzenegger said. ” I said that my whole mission was being number one at killing amounts of people on screen.”

Article continues after ad

“He said ‘Arnold, stop it. You’re a very sick guy. I am gonna make sure that in Terminator 2, you’re not gonna kill one single person,’” he added. “I said that’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. How can this be Terminator 2 without me killing anyone? At least throw a few token bodies in there.”

While Cameron didn’t appreciate Schwarzenegger’s Terminator pitch, the Austrian actor might be through with the franchise anyways. The bodybuilder declared he was “done” with the Terminator series because they wanted to move on with “a different theme.”

Article continues after ad

Check out our article to see how impressed Schwarzenegger was by MrBeast’s body transformation.