Animated Ghostbusters movie and series in the works

The Ghostbusters franchise has had many installments, and now an animated film is in the works. Not only that, but a cartoon is also heading to Netflix.

Ever since the first Ghostbusters movie came out in 1984 – exactly 38 years ago this week – the franchise has been consistently popular. With sequels, reboots, and spin-offs, there have been multiple different projects for Ghostbusters fans to enjoy.

While Ghostbusters: Afterlife made a splash last year, now there are some new kids on the block: a Ghostbusters animated film, along with an animated series.

To celebrate the film’s anniversary – otherwise known as “Ghostbusters Day” – the official Ghostbusters Twitter account began revealing multiple projects that are happening in the future. Two of which are…

A new animated #Ghostbusters feature is in development with all new characters and a whole new take – helmed by #JenniferKluska and @ChrisPrynoski, and written by #BrendaHsueh. #GhostbustersDay @sonyanimation — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) June 9, 2022

We’re not done. We’re back in animated television! @SonyAnimation is teaming up with @Netflix to create the next generation of Ghostbusters. This series will navigate an unexplored era of the Ghostbusters Canon. #GhostbustersDay — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) June 9, 2022

What’s happening with the new Ghostbusters cartoon?

The animated series will be produced by Netflix and Sony’s Columbia Pictures, with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan – of Ghost Corps, Inc. – as executive producers. Reitman and Kenan were also the creative team behind the recent Ghostbusters: Afterlife. No writer has been attached yet.

There has already been two Ghostbusters animated series before, the most notable – titled The Real Ghostbusters – appearing way back in 1986 and running until 1991. It proved to be incredibly popular and led to huge toy sales, so Netflix are probably hoping to catch some of that action.

The 1986 cartoon continued the story of the original film’s characters, but according to the above tweet, the new series will focus on a brand new line of ghostbusters, and “navigate an unexplored era of the Ghostbusters canon.”

What’s happening with the new Ghostbusters animated film?

The new film will be produced by Sony Pictures Animated, with Kenan and Reitman involved once again. The team will also include directors Jennifer Kluska and Chris Prynoski – who’s animation experience includes Hotel Transylvania and Beavis & Butthead – along with writer Brenda Hsueh, of Disjointed fame.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kenan states that, “The animated film will take us to places that we’ve never been before.

“We love these characters, and we’re so excited to push the boundaries of what we think of as a Ghostbusters story. We will keep the flame burning bright with all these concepts, which will continue to grow what a Ghostbusters story can be.”

Reitman adds that, “An animated series and an animated film will allow us to go deeper into places that Dan Aykroyd talked about when he first talked about Ghostbusters.”

When and where can I watch the new Ghostbusters cartoon and film?

There aren’t yet any release dates for the either the new Ghostbusters film or cartoon.

But fans will be able to stream the animated series on Netflix when it drops. And the movie will likely be released in cinemas.

So get ready to bust even more ghosts!