Andre Braugher’s best Brooklyn Nine-Nine moments go viral after death

After the tragic passing of actor Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans started sharing their favorite moments of him.

It’s always a tragic when you hear your favorite actor passes away, especially if that actor happens to be part one of your favorite comfort shows.

2023 has seen two of these losses in the last few months with the passing of Matthew Perry (Friends) and now Andre Braugher, who is best known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

After the announcement of Braugher’s passing, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans were quick to share their favorite moments from the series that highlighted the actor’s impeccable comedic timing.

FOX Brooklyn Nine-Nine is immensely popular across the world.

B99 remember Braugher as the sassy yet stoic Captain Holt

To say Captain Holt was one of the best characters on Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a bit of an understatement as fans were drawn to his stoic, charming personality.

As the boss of the precinct, Holt was always around for the squad as a dry ear to lean on or an unwavering, loyal leader who would do anything for them.

Plus, as an openly gay Black cop, Holt’s character was able to act as a vehicle of great representation for other LGBTQ+ people.

Below are some of B99’s fans favorite Holt moments:

When he poked fun at denists:

When he played along with the squad’s antics:

When he refused to acknowledge that he needed intimate time with his husband:

When he openly showed affection for his squad:

And finally, when he used the power of dance to distract from pain:

While Braugher is no longer physically here on Earth, at least his fans can be comforted that his memory will continue to live on through his unforgettable body of work.

