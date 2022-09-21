Ana de Armas says it’s “disgusting” that Blonde nude scenes will go viral

Ana de Armas is all too aware that her nude scenes in Netflix’s Blonde, in which she plays Marilyn Monroe, will go viral – and she thinks it’s disgusting.

Blonde, the upcoming movie from Andrew Dominik, stars De Armas the iconic Hollywood starlet – but it isn’t a biopic. Rather, it’s an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel, said to be a “bold reimagining” of her life.

The movie hasn’t had any shortage of publicity, but it first ramped up when its age rating was revealed: NC-17, making it the first Netflix movie to boast the oft-avoided rating.

The MPAA attributed it to “some sexual content,” and early reviews have noted the film’s explicit, brutal nature. De Armas knows some of these scenes will go viral, but she “can’t control it.”

Ana de Armas says she “can’t control” nude scenes in Blonde going viral

In a new interview with Variety ahead of Blonde’s release, Ana de Armas spoke about the film and her awareness that more than a few nude scenes will inevitably go viral online.

“I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting,” she said.

“It’s upsetting just to think about it. I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context. I don’t think it gave me second thoughts; it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips.”

De Armas recently criticized the movie’s rare age rating. “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde,” she told L’Officiel.

“But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”

Blonde hits Netflix on September 28.