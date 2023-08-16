Lost in Starlight: Netflix announces its first Korean animated movie

Korean actors Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung have teamed up once again for a new project as Netflix announced its first-ever Korean language animated movie about a charming love story titled Lost in Starlight.

K-drama fans didn’t expect to see Kim and Hong working together again so soon. The two actors became fan favorites when they recently starred in Disney+‘s supernatural thriller Revenant. In the drama, their characters were hopeful romantic partners. But fans did not get to see the relationship flourish how they wanted.

This time, Kim and Hong will dive into a marvelous romance as voice actors for Netflix’s Lost in Starlight. The animated movie is part of Netflix’s $2.5 billion investment in Korean productions that was announced in April 2023.

Lost in Starlight takes fans into a long-distance relationship across time and space.

Lost in Starlight: What is the Netflix animated movie about?

According to Netflix, Lost in Starlight has Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung “lend their voices to the roles of astronaut Nan-young and musician Jay, who embark on the longest-ever long-distance relationship – one that bridges Earth and Mars.”

The storyline for the animated movie will tug at heartstrings as Nan-young always dreamed of venturing into space, specifically Mars. But her pursuits come with a purpose. Her mother was also an astronaut but never returned home from a mission after things went wrong. Nan-young hopes to find clues about what happened to her.

She gets her wish when she is selected as one of the astronauts that will travel to Mars, but before doing so, she finds herself in a romance with a musician named Jay. According to Netflix, they first meet when Nan-young goes to get her mother’s old turntable fixed by Jay.

K-drama fans are now eagerly awaiting to see how the two actors portray their first voice roles. Lost in Starlight will be a Netflix exclusive written and directed by Han Ji-won. She is known for her short film The Sea on the Day When the Magic Returns and Kopi Luwak.

Lost in Starlight: Is there a release date from Netflix?

For now, fans will have to wait for an official release date for Netflix’s Lost in Starlight.

The streaming platform released official photos of Kim and Hong in matching white t-shirts and jeans. Fans got a sneak peek of their on-screen animated characters drawn based on their poses in the official photos.

There are high hopes for Lost in Starlight, as Netflix’s popular K-dramas like The Glory hit its Top 10 non-English list during its premiere and reality shows like Physical 100 gained global stardom.

You can read more about Netflix content here, and some of its latest K-content like Mask Girl here.