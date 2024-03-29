Woman’s attempt at getting “Target rich” backfires after employee shuts her down

A woman hoping to get “Target rich” and score a free coupon was quickly shut down by an employee, leaving her in an “awkward” situation.

Emily Reidy, who goes by ‘emilyiscaffeinated‘ on TikTok, has dedicated much of her content to “getting rich” and showing her followers how to follow suit.

However, her attempt at getting “Target rich” resulted in the TikToker being “roasted” by a cashier instead — and viewers were on the employee’s side.

The “awkward” situation went down after Emily asked for a free coupon due to having waited in line at the check-out for nearly half an hour.

“We should get a coupon for being in line for this long, right?” Emily asked the cashier, despite her boyfriend Noah advising her that the plan was a bad idea.

Without any hesitation, the cashier responded with, “Why? I’ve been standing here this long.”

“True, true,” Emily said, accepting defeat. Once back in her car, she explained her reasoning for asking in the first place; “We were in line for 20 minutes to my defense. And we are the customers.”

“It was still awkward, though,” Noah added, and viewers largely agreed. Garnering more than 835,000 views, the comments were quickly flooded with those “united” against Emily’s “embarrassing” attempt to get a voucher.

One commented, “Can tell you’ve never had to work customer service, certain things you don’t need to say to people working a cash register.”

“Yeah, you’re not in the right here my friend,” a second person wrote, with many dubbing the cashier’s quick response as “perfect.”

“From one target cashier to another, she ATE.”