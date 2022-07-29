Woman falls to death while searching for viral TikTok ‘infinity pool’

Georgina Smith . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

A teacher and mother-of-two fell 150ft to her death on Mount Snowdon while searching for an ‘infinity pool’ she had seen on TikTok.

In December 2021, special needs teacher and mother, Victoria Luck, died after getting lost while searching for an ‘infinity pool’ she had seen on short-form video platform TikTok, on Mount Snowdon in Wales.

There have been several videos made about the beauty spot on TikTok which have garnered thousands of views and likes.

According to the BBC, Victoria and her partner, Matthew Radnor, became separated on Crib Goch ridge about a mile away from the pool.

She fell while descending steep terrain after climbing down into a gully. Her partner didn’t see the incident, but did hear a “yelp.”

According to a coastguard helicopter paramedic, he had to be winched down to reach Victoria’s body, which was on a steep slope below the north ridge of Crib Goch.

The ‘infinity pool’ was built in 2016 “as a £400,000 green energy project rather than as a tourist destination,” per Wales Online. Farmer Wyn Mostyn Jones said in 2020: “The pool hasn’t changed its purpose, but its popularity has. It was never meant to be an infinity pool but, once the news reached the papers, the horse bolted out of the stable then.”

In a statement, Victoria’s partner Matthew said: “Tor and I were in love. I felt I had met my soulmate. We made plans for the future and were intending to get married.”