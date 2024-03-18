Woman disgusted by Hinge match’s “delusional” first date request

A woman was beside herself after receiving a “delusional” request from her Hinge match.

TikToker regardingcindy often asks her 56k followers to “get ready with me” in her many viral TikToks.

However, in one of her latest videos, regardingcindy explained how flabbergasted she was by the first date request that a Hinge match asked her.

Viewers of her now-viral video have since reacted with shock at the “audacity” the man had.

Woman wonders if chivalry is “dead” after Hinge message

After matching with someone on Hinge, regardingcindy couldn’t have expected what was to come, as she said she was “appalled” by what her match said to her.

Explaining in her TikTok, the Hinge match allegedly asked her, “Hey, are you free on Sunday? My friend is here from Perth, and he’s having a party, and I need a date. You look like a good one to take.”

Regardingcindy then went on to say how disgusted she was that her Hinge match asked her out on a first date to make himself “look good” in front of his friends.

She continued to ask if “chivalry” was really “dead” — even after “six months” of pondering the request from her “delusional” Hinge match.

Viewers of regardingcindy’s dating story have since reacted by commenting, “Oh my god! It’s a jungle out there.”

And, “Men have the audacity and nothing else.”

Some viewers even went as far as saying they “hate” dating apps.

Though regardingcindy was clearly distraught over the message she received, she did not clarify if she responded to the Hinge match or if she left him on read.