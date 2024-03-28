Woman can tell what type of guy you’re dating based on his favorite superhero and it’s “spot on”

A woman has gone viral for explaining what type of man you’re dating according to their favorite superhero — and viewers couldn’t get enough of her spot-on descriptions.

TikToker Declan reposted a clip-gone-viral, as it has 3.3m views and counting. In the video, a woman described what type of man you’re dating according to his favorite superhero.

“You can learn a lot about a man by asking them who their favorite superhero is. This is my guide to understanding who a man is,” the woman exclaimed.

She went on to describe the characteristics of a man while naming superheroes like Spider-Man, Batman, and more.

“If your favorite superhero is Superman, you’re a traditional man… and ugh, you’re probably going to hate your kids,” she said.

“You use humor to cope… you’re very indecisive, and you like to have fun, but you can be really hard on yourself,” she continued to say about Spider-Man fans.

She then said that if your favorite superhero is Batman, you likely went through a lot of “hardships” as a kid.

Viewers of the viral video have since reacted by agreeing with a lot of what the woman had to say.

“You had no right being that right about Spider-Man,” wrote one viewer.

”Why was the Batman one spot on though?” asked another.

Though there is really no telling what type of person you’re dating until you actually date them, this superhero guide just might help, as it proved to be true for many people.