Who are the Montana Boyz? Music group goes viral on TikTok

The Montana Boyz have been on TikTok since 2021 but have only recently gone viral. Here’s everything we know about the trio.

With 750k TikTok followers, the Montana Boyz have established a well-known name since their first video in 2021.

The trio comprises Kaleb Campbell Winterburn, Kade Wilcox, and Mark Estes, who met in college while playing football for Montana Technical University.

Though the Montana Boyz are originally from Montana, they relocated to Nashville, TN, to continue building their brand.

Online, their TikTok videos instantly go viral with millions of views. Usually, the trio is looking deep into the camera while lip-syncing ‘One Number Away’ by Luke Combs or ‘She’s Country’ by Jason Aldean.

Article continues after ad

Aside from their devilishly handsome looks, the Montana Boyz also own the clothing brand Belmont Acres and donate part of their proceeds to ranchers in the northwest.

Having recently found their niche, Mark told E! News that the group is “just doing what’s working for us right now.”

Article continues after ad

However, he continued to say, “But I think down the line, there’s going to be a bigger purpose for the Montana Boyz.”

Mark is also well-known for his new relationship with Kristin Cavallari, who was cast on Laguna Beach. The two have been publically dating since February 2024 and have a 13-year age gap.