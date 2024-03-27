Uber driver’s hilarious farting prank earns him $100 tip

An Uber driver played the ultimate prank on his passengers, and it paid off.

In a TikTok posted by YardyUber, an Uber driver who documents his rides, he recorded a ride that his passengers would likely never forget.

In the backseat of his Uber, an older couple consisting of a man and a woman sat as they enjoyed their safe travels.

However, YardyUber decided to prank the couple and play farting noises through his radio. Though the male passenger played along, the woman was noticeably mortified.

“The f*ck was that?!” the male passenger exclaimed as he tried to deny it from having happened.

“At least open the window man,” the driver then urged.

“I did not do that, that was not me!” the male passenger said as his partner gave him the death glare.

When the Uber driver finally revealed it was just farting noises coming from his radio, the couple laughed at their encounter.

The couple found the Uber driver so entertaining they decided to tip him a $100 bill at the end of their ride.

Viewers of the now-viral video have since reacted by saying they really thought it was the male passenger who was passing gas, as he played the role very well.

Though it could have gone sideways, the Uber driver’s prank ultimately paid off.