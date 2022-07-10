TikToker goes viral after attending meeting for introverted dogs

Lawrence Scotti . 40 minutes ago

A TikTok user has gone viral after bringing their shy dog to a meeting for introverted dogs at a park, and it goes exactly as you’d expect.

Dogs, just like people, can have introverted personalities. Some canines are more comfortable working from home than going into the office every day.

One dog, Qila, is the perfect example of a shy puppy. A rescue dog from the streets of Russia, Qila’s owner attempted to get them more acclimated with their kind by taking them to a meeting of introverted dogs at a local park. As you’d expect, all the other dogs present struggled with similar socializing issues.

Qila’s owner documented the meeting on TikTok and wrote, “My dog is introverted so we went for a meeting with like-minded dogs. This is what happened.”

In the video, you can see tons of dogs all standing around, not exactly sure how to play with one another and avoiding each other at all costs. Typically a park full of this many dogs would cause a massive amount of chaos, but not for these pups.