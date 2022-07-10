TikToker goes viral after attending meeting for introverted dogs

A TikTok user has gone viral after bringing their shy dog to a meeting for introverted dogs at a park, and it goes exactly as you’d expect.
Dogs, just like people, can have introverted personalities. Some canines are more comfortable working from home than going into the office every day.
One dog, Qila, is the perfect example of a shy puppy. A rescue dog from the streets of Russia, Qila’s owner attempted to get them more acclimated with their kind by taking them to a meeting of introverted dogs at a local park. As you’d expect, all the other dogs present struggled with similar socializing issues.
Qila’s owner documented the meeting on TikTok and wrote, “My dog is introverted so we went for a meeting with like-minded dogs. This is what happened.”
In the video, you can see tons of dogs all standing around, not exactly sure how to play with one another and avoiding each other at all costs. Typically a park full of this many dogs would cause a massive amount of chaos, but not for these pups.
The hilariously awkward video went massively viral on the video-sharing app, gaining over 15 million views in just two days.
Users in the comment section both loved how koi the dogs were with one another. One wrote, “They don’t know what to do” and another said, “It’s a Reddit IRL meetup.”
Another was stunned by how much the dogs were avoiding each other, “All of them avoiding eye contact.”
Although it may have been painful for these dogs to acclimate themselves to others, it’s an important first step to making friends.