Mom battles children’s school over “unnecessary” dental surgery

A mom is currently battling her children’s school after they scheduled her kids for “unnecessary” dental surgery during school hours.

TikToker and grade-school mom, Alica McQueen, recently took to the platform to share how her children’s school scheduled them for “unnecessary” dental surgeries.

What she was so irate about was how the regular dentist that she sends her children to outside of school had just seen them and gave them a “clean bill of health.”

McQueen also alleged that her children have never had cavities despite the school system saying they had “abnormalities.”

When McQueen asked her kid’s school for the name of the dentist and faculty they wanted to use for the surgery, the school refused to give her any details.

She also alleged that the school will refuse her access inside the room while her children were given “laughing gas” and put to sleep for their dental procedures.

Though McQueen hasn’t signed the consent form for the school to go through with the surgery on her children, she is trying everything in her power to stop it from happening to them and others.

McQueen has even contacted outside resources, but has hit a “brick wall.” She has since been called into a meeting with school officials to go over the “health and safety concerns” of her kids.

McQueen also said would have taken her kids out of the south-eastern Kentucky school system and homeschool them instead. However, in her divorce agreement, they have to stay in the public school system by law.

At this point, McQueen’s children have not been forced to undergo dental surgery. But, that may not reign true in the near future if she does not get access to the records of whoever would be providing the surgery.