‘Karen’ kayaker capsizes in heated confrontation with boater going viral

A kayaking ‘Karen’ capsized after telling off a boater and his daughter in a confrontation that’s taking social media by storm.

Benny Larkin and his 14-year-old daughter were cruising in their boat on Dora Creek in New South Wales, Australia, when they were approached by a woman in a kayak who had a big issue with how fast they were going.

In a video going viral across multiple social platforms, the woman berated the father-daughter duo for their speed, believing they’d broken the speed limit of four knots per hour.

“Hey guys, just letting you know this c*** sucker was doing 24 knots up the creek,” the woman said to the camera as Benny pulled out his phone to film the confrontation. “I just like to do the right thing, and then you come through in your f*cking [inaudible] taking out everyone and their f*cking Christmas presents!”

As their conversation continued, the ‘Karen’ attempted to splash Benny and his daughter with her kayak paddle — only to upset her craft, sending herself tumbling into the water (much to Benny’s amusement).

That didn’t stop the kayaker from continuing to taunt her opponent as he attempted to start up his speedboat, eventually managing to end the confrontation and get away from the woman, who kept a grip on the underside of her kayak as they sped off.

The interaction has sparked quite the conversation online, getting reposted multiple times to various pages as commenters weigh in with

“I wonder how long she sat there for,” one viewer wrote on Instagram.

“The audacity to continue having a go after that f*ck up!” another said.

“Legend has it, they are still on the water arguing with Karen ’cause the boat won’t start,” another joked.

At the time of writing, it looks like Benny has privated his Instagram page and has deleted the original video from his TikTok profile. However, the clip continues to make the rounds online, leaving netizens equal parts shocked and amused at Karen’s antics.