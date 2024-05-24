Groom responds after viral clip spraying bride with champagne sparks backlash

A groom has responded after a clip showing him spraying his bride with champagne during their wedding reception went viral across social media, sparking backlash in the process.

Newlyweds Cole and Kristal celebrated their new marriage in a high-dollar ceremony at Lake Como in Italy. According to the Daily Mail, the venue used for the wedding is priced at around $200,000 a weekend.

The groom’s sister, Emma Roys, shared a now-deleted video of the couple during their reception, showing Cole showering his new bride with champagne, which quickly went viral on the platform and sparked a fair bit of backlash.

Emma’s video has since been deleted, but a repost of the clip from TikToker ‘cecilaregina275’ has gone viral where she calls out the man for being “too immature.” She said: “He is giving me frat boy vibes. He never grew up. Prefrontal cortex not developed.”

Users also flooded the comments with their thoughts, with many of them gasping at the situation.

“This is why you sign the wedding papers at the end of the night!” one user replied.

Another commented: “This is instant divorce for me.”

“I give them 1 year before divorce — if it makes it that far. She may already be thinking annulment,” a third commented.

Cole responded to the backlash with a photo of him and his wife smiling while having a meal on their honeymoon.

“Day one of honeymoon: I’m getting canceled on the internet for having fun with my wife.”

Instagram: Cole Hennessey

It’s clear that Kristal was just fine with being showered by her new husband, and the couple has continued to enjoy their honeymoon despite the online backlash.

This champagne-fueled clip is far from the first wedding video to go viral on social media. On May 10, 2024, a couple went viral for their outlandish wedding rules like “there will be twerking” and “pace yourself when drinking.”