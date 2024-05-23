Four Seasons baby family finally break silence after going mega viral

The family of the “fully conscious baby” has spoken out after their daughter Kate became a viral meme after being excited about going to the Four Seasons Orlando hotel.

A baby is going viral on TikTok for being “fully aware” due to her adorable response when her mom Bailey Wise asked her and her sister if they wanted to vacation at the Four Seasons Orlando hotel, a luxury resort company with locations worldwide.

“I have a question for everybody,” began. “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

Immediately, the baby raised her hand and shouted, “Me!” in a response that had the internet completely in awe, so much so that Kate has even become a viral meme known as the “fully conscious baby”.

Since Stefanie O’Brien, Kate’s aunt, posted the clip to TikTok, it’s racked up more than 44.5 million views and a stream of delighted comments.

After the clip went viral and earned Kate the nickname of “Four Seasons Orlando Baby”, mom Bailey Wise spoke to Rolling Stone and described the entire series of events as a “whirlwind”.

“We don’t post much on social media,” she said. “My husband came downstairs Saturday morning saying ‘I just got a text. Did you know we’re viral and trending?’ It was a whirlwind.”

Bailey explained that the video started with a couple of thousand views, but before long it had reached the millions.

“It’s just been out of control the last 24, 48 hours,” she said.

She went on to reveal how the video had started out in the family group chat as an attempt to convince her parents to join them at the hotel. However, it soon made its way to TikTok after Bailey’s mom forwarded it to her sister Stefanie, who then shared it on the social media platform.

Stefanie added: “I was watching the video and I was like, ‘Maybe it’s not just our family group chat who would think this is funny.’”

However, viewers were quick to wonder how the adorable one-year-old even knew what the Four Seasons Orlando was.

Bailey explained that the family had been to stay at the fancy hotel while they were building a house in the Tampa area, and were able to take advantage of some ‘Florida resident rates’.

The family is now in touch with the Four Seasons Orlando to arrange their next stay, with the hotel noting that it has received a ‘healthy increase in engagement and growth on their social channels’ in the wake of the clip.