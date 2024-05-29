Viral ‘fully conscious baby’ finally goes to Four Seasons Orlando

The TikTok-famous ‘fully conscious baby’ has finally visited the Four Seasons in Orlando, Florida, officially bringing her viral saga full circle.

One-year-old infant Kate Wise got her long-awaited vacation at the Four Seasons luxury resort in Orlando mere weeks after her enthusiastic response to the possibility of the trip went viral on TikTok.

First uploaded on May 16, 2024, baby Kate raised her hand and shouted, “Me!” after her aunt, who was recording the video, asked “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

Commenters were baffled by the baby’s seemingly completely coherent response, and the tyke quickly became known as the ‘fully conscious baby’ online.

Article continues after ad

The video has racked up over 63 million views in mere weeks — and now, Kate has finally realized her dream.

Kate and her family stayed at the Four Seasons for two days that were chock-full of Disney-related activities, as described by People.

Kate’s aunt, Stefanie O’Brien, uploaded adorable videos of the baby’s experience at the resort, which included clips showing her stuffing her face with truffle pasta, posing for a photo shoot, and even relaxing by the pool.

Article continues after ad

“She won’t say ‘Me!’ to everything,” Kate’s dad said in an interview with People. “It legitimately has to be something she recognizes and wants to do. She’s been to the Four Seasons before. She does recognize certain things and she does [say] ‘Me!’”

Article continues after ad

The Four Seasons has been leaning into their new brand ambassador, sharing a video from Kate’s trip to their TikTok account showing their staff giving the infant a grand welcome, along with a montage of her activities during her stay.

“Fully conscious and utterly fabulous at Four Seasons Orlando,” the resort said — and commenters couldn’t agree more.

“I love how they unintentionally advertised the crêpe out of The Four Seasons Orlando by making that video!” one user pointed out.

“The most wholesome, yet iconic marketing,” another said.

It remains to be seen if Four Season’s Orlando location has seen a spike in bookings since baby Kate took over TikTok, but one thing’s for certain — you can’t get any cuter than this.

Article continues after ad